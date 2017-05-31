Can you spell it? Google says this is NC's most misspelled word  - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Can you spell it? Google says this is NC's most misspelled word

By: Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone. 

Google Trends released a list of America's Most Misspelled Words based on the top search "how to spell" by state in 2017. 

In North Carolina, the most misspelled word is "angel." 

But we aren't the only ones who have a little trouble spelling words with five letters or less. Our neighbors to the west in Tennessee had a hard time attempting to spell the word "chaos." 

Our neighbors to the north and south, however, are somewhat better spellers. Google users in Virginia and South Carolina had trouble spelling words with 6-10 letters.

The list was released in honor of spelling bee week. 

The words that are seen most on the list?

The list shows that seven states and their problem words are between one to seven letters. Most of the states have trouble spelling words that have six to 10 letters. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. WECT contributed to this report.

