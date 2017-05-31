Can you spell it? Google says this is NC's most misspelled word

If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.

Google Trends released a list of America's Most Misspelled Words based on the top search "how to spell" by state in 2017.

In North Carolina, the most misspelled word is "angel."

But we aren't the only ones who have a little trouble spelling words with five letters or less. Our neighbors to the west in Tennessee had a hard time attempting to spell the word "chaos."

Our neighbors to the north and south, however, are somewhat better spellers. Google users in Virginia and South Carolina had trouble spelling words with 6-10 letters.

The list was released in honor of spelling bee week.

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

The words that are seen most on the list?

Maintenance

tomorrow

pneumonia

beautiful

hallelujah

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (the word listed with the most letters)

The list shows that seven states and their problem words are between one to seven letters. Most of the states have trouble spelling words that have six to 10 letters.

