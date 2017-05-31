Crews respond to fire at Wilmington apartment complex

Crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Crews were called to respond to a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in Wilmington.

A structure fire was reported at Tree of Life Apartments on Davie Drive shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The fire, which started in a common area at the complex, was under control by 6 a.m.

There have been no reports of any injuries and officials said no one was displaced by the fire.

A cause has yet to be determined.

