Crews respond to fire at Wilmington apartment complex

Crews were called to respond to a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in Wilmington.
A structure fire was reported at Tree of Life Apartments on Davie Drive shortly after 5:30 a.m.
The fire, which started in a common area at the complex, was under control by 6 a.m.
There have been no reports of any injuries and officials said no one was displaced by the fire.
A cause has yet to be determined.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.