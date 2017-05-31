NC deputy sexually assaulted prisoner, then let her escape, SBI says

A Gates County sheriff’s deputy is accused of sexually assaulting a prisoner in his custody.

The State Bureau of Investigation said his case went before a Hertford County grand jury Tuesday morning.

Deputy Patrick Batts, a six-month employee of the Gates County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with sexual contact by a custodian, obstruction of justice and first-degree sexual offense.

Batts was assigned to transport a female prisoner from Gates County to the Hertford County jail late Wednesday evening, authorities said. Sometime in the early morning hours of Thursday, Batts reported she had escaped. Surveillance video showed that the deputy let the prisoner get out of the car and leave, according to the SBI.

Agents arrested Batts the same night and took him to a holding cell at the Hertford County Jail. He was held under a $150,000 secured bond.