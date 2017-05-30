Sharks lose on Opening Day

The Florence RedWolves snapped a tie with two runs in the eighth inning, then added four more in the ninth to beat the Wilmington Sharks 11-5 Tuesday night at Buck Hardee Field.

On Opening Day in the Coastal Plain League, first baseman Dominic Cuoci led the Sharks offense with 3-for-5 day at the plate, including a two-run double.

Wilmington led 4-1 after three innings, but Florence took the lead after scoring four runs in the fourth.

The Sharks tied it in the sixth and after a scoreless seventh frame, the RedWolves drew three walks off Wilmington reliever Mitch Spence in the eighth en route to taking a 7-5 lead. Florence tacked on four runs in the top of the ninth to seal the victory.

Thomas Shroder got the win for the RedWolves and Spence took the loss.

Wilmington’s next home game is Friday night against the Fayetteville SwampDogs. It will be the first Firework Friday of the season at the Shark Tank.

