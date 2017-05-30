Make-A-Wish brings boy's Lego dream to life

David Simpson will go to New York City to visit the Lego Store in June. (Source: WECT)

A little boy can cross a special item off his bucket list thanks to the wish granters at Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina.

David Simpson is 10 years old and has Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy.

In some cases, the condition can affect mobility and a child’s social skills.

David’s wish is connected to the “therapy” that helps him every day.

“When he got his Legos, that’s when I think his world really opened up,” Louise Forbes-Simpson, David’s mother, said. “He was able to openly express himself, and he did so by building those Legos.”

Make-A-Wish is sending David and his family to New York City in June. They will see a Broadway show, visit the Statue of Liberty, go to the Empire State Building and more.

But David has one place on his itinerary that is now a dream come true: New York’s famous Lego Store.

“I like playing with Legos,” David said. “[I’m] excited.”

David received the news at a wish party Tuesday surrounded by family and friends.

There is no cure for David’s condition, but he and his family still find happiness.

“Every single day we find something to be happy about and something to be grateful for, every day,” Forbes-Simpson said.

Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina grants more than 200 wishes per year.

