UPDATE: Scene cleared at Oleander, South College

A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>