UPDATE: Scene cleared at Oleander, South College

A traffic light was out for three hours at Oleander Drive and South College Road in Wilmington following a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday.

New Hanover County dispatch said the call for the accident came in at 6:19 p.m. According to the dispatcher, one of the vehicles hit a fire hydrant, then a power box, which knocked out power to the traffic signal.

Police officers directed traffic in the area until clearing the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the accident.

