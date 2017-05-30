UPDATE: Scene cleared at Oleander, South College - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: Scene cleared at Oleander, South College

A wreck knocked out power to a traffic signal on Tuesday in Wilmington. (Source: Pixabay) A wreck knocked out power to a traffic signal on Tuesday in Wilmington. (Source: Pixabay)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A traffic light was out for three hours at Oleander Drive and South College Road in Wilmington following a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday.

New Hanover County dispatch said the call for the accident came in at 6:19 p.m. According to the dispatcher, one of the vehicles hit a fire hydrant, then a power box, which knocked out power to the traffic signal.

Police officers directed traffic in the area until clearing the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the accident.

