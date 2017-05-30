Signal out at Oleander, South College

A traffic light is out at Oleander and South College in Wilmington following a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday.

New Hanover County dispatch said the call for the accident came in at 6:19 p.m. According to the dispatcher, one of the vehicles hit a fire hydrant, then a power box, which knocked out power to the traffic signal.

Police officers are directing traffic in the area. There was no word on whether anyone was injured or when power will be restored.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.