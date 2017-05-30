Lawsuit, search for funding mean long road ahead for Oak Island Pier

Officials say the Oak Island Pier may not re-open until Spring 2018 at the earliest. (Source: WECT)

The Oak Island Pier shut down in March and officials predict it won't reopen until spring 2018 at the earliest.

Mayor Cin Brochure said the search for ways to pay for the estimated $2.5 million in damages caused by Hurricane Matthew has been a challenge.

"Literally the wheels stopped moving until all the dominoes were in place," Brochure said. "We are still today working on getting the money together to rebuild the pier."

The town is waiting to hear from FEMA before applying for other grants. Brochure said the amount FEMA is contributing will determine the grant application decision.

"As a new mayor, I did not realize the wheels turned as slowly," Brochure said. "Until you've dealt with FEMA and federal agencies, you really don't understand the process, which I didn't really understand."

The operator of Oak Island Pier sued the town in April for "fail[ing] to repair and maintain the pier." About 150 feet of the seaward end broke off during heavy currents and strong winds brought on by Hurricane Matthew.

"It's upsetting to see your pier and your business, the asset of your business, washing away," Albert "Tommy" Thomes, pier owner, said.

Court documents show the town denied Oak Island Pier's allegations and filed their own counter-claim. The claim alleges the operator did not pay rent for the property on time.

The pier operator's attorney came back with a response, claiming the operator paid reduced rent because a major portion of the leased property -- the pier -- wasn't available to the owner or customers. The file also alleges the town was aware of the reduced rent being paid and did not object.

"We are doing probably 10 percent of what we would have been doing with the pier and we aren't selling any tackle," Thomes said. "Just can't seem to do enough money to pay the overhead or the utilities and it's hard to justify being open when you are going deeply in the hole every day."

Brochure said the town has its sights set on a September start date to fix the pier's issues.

