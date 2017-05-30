Salvation Army leaders stepping down

Majors Richard and Virginia Watts will soon be ending their seven-year tenure with the Wilmington Salvation Army.

In a Tuesday afternoon email, Richard Watts said he and Virginia will retire from active service effective July 1. Their final day in Wilmington will be June 18.

According to Richard, the Wattses will have a combined 98 years and 5 months of service as active Salvation Army officers, including stops in Mexico, Uruguay, Argentina, Kenya and Honduras as well as Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida and North and South Carolina.

Majors Mark and LeighAnn Craddock will be the new Corps Officers for Wilmington. The Craddocks currently work at Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters in Baltimore.

"Wilmington has been one of the bright spots of our career as we've seen our community grow during these past seven years," Richard Watts said. "We regret not being able to complete the building project, but like any runner, there comes a time when you hand the baton over to the next man to carry it a bit further. Our Divisional Headquarters has assured me of their full support of this project, and with your help, the Craddocks can carry it home."

