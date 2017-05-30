Recipe: Gluten-free apple pie

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month.

It’s an autoimmune disease which damages the small intestines.

People who have is cannot eat gluten, the protein found in wheat.

Today, Linda Zahora-Cathcart from The Summery Umbrella shared this recipe for a delicious gluten-free pie on WECT News First at Four.

Ingredients:

• 2 Wholly Wholesome 9" Gluten Free Pie Shell

• 6 medium sized granny smith apples, sliced

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 Tbsp. cinnamon

• 2 Tbsp. vegan butter

Directions:

1. Mix sugar and cinnamon together in a large bowl. Peel, core, and slice apples, and place in a Wholly Wholesome Gluten Free Pie Shell. The apples will be piled high, but will cook down in the oven. Sprinkle sugar/cinnamon mixture over apples.

2. Cut butter and place on top of apples. Add second pie shell over apples and crimp pie edges. Poke hole in top crust to allow air to escape during baking. Place pie on a sheet pan and bake in a preheated oven at 375° for 30 minutes or until top is browned. You will know the pie is done when a paring knife can be easily inserted into the center and the apples are tender.

