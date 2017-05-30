Jacksonville man sentenced to 15 years in interstate prostitution case

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for luring five women into an interstate prostitution business.

In addition to his prison sentence, Eric J. Thompson, 29, of Jacksonville, NC, must pay $19,200 in restitution after pleading guilty on Nov. 9, 2016, to one count of interstate transportation for prostitution and one count of using an interstate facility to promote a prostitution business enterprise.

According to documents filed in the case and admissions in connection with the guilty plea, Thompson operated an interstate prostitution business enterprise in North Carolina and South Carolina. He used false promises of money and fame to recruit and entice five women to prostitute for his profit, and then used a scheme involving isolation, threats, and abuse to compel them to continue prostituting.

Thompson also filmed himself performing sexual acts with the women and posted those videos online for sale without the victims’ consent.

“Human trafficking is quite simply, a form of modern-day slavery, and the threats and abuse inflicted on these particular victims only adds to the heinous nature of the crime,” said Nick Annan, Special Agent in Charge of ICE Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta.

Thompson was indicted on March 16, 2016, and charged with one count of sex trafficking, five counts of interstate transportation for prostitution, one count of using an interstate facility to promote a prostitution business enterprise, and one count of failing to maintain records related to individuals depicted in videos of sexually explicit conduct.

A second defendant, Dequann Ross, was charged by information and pleaded guilty on Aug. 9, 2016, to one count of using an interstate facility to promote a prostitution business enterprise for his role in aiding and abetting Thompson. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Feb. 2, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.