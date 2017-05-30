Candle Safety: What you need to know to prevent a home fire

They look beautiful and add a pleasant smell to your home -- but they can also be a major fire hazard.

Case in point -- Sunday afternoon a home in Wilmington erupted in flames, after the homeowner was testing out candles for her upcoming wedding.

It happened at 1012 Adam's Landing Road.

It's a tragedy that serves as a simple reminder about properly using candles according to New Hanover County Fire Marshall Ray Griswold.

"In Sunday's case the homeowner was testing candles,put them back in a cardboard box in the attic, and they reignited," said Griswold.

Griswold says there must be at least 30 minutes to one hour for a cooling off period.

"Just because it looks like the flame is out, there may always be sparks that can reignite," Griswold said.

Other tips:

Use broad based candles, not stick candles, make sure they are on a sturdy surface

Keep hair and loose clothing away from the flame

Buy candles that have a lid, to smother the flame when putting out

Have flashlights and battery powered lighting for hurricane season, steer clear of candles

Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn

Never use a candle in a bedroom, there are too many combustible items

Never leave a child alone in a room with a burning candle

Griswold says December is the peak time for candle fires in the home, and that roughly one-third of all candle fires start in a bedroom.

After the fire on Sunday in Adam's Landing the smoke detectors did go off.

"That is cheap insurance, always make sure your smoke detectors are in working order," said Griswold.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved