Solar carport expected to save thousands

A new solar carport in Wilmington is expected to save thousands of dollars in electricity.

The new port is at the New York Forwarding Services Inc. site near the State Port. The structure is the first of its kind within Wilmington city limits.

According to the company's president, the carport is part of an effort to reduce their carbon footprint and is expected to save almost $1,000 each month in electricity expenses.

The carport structure consists of 222 solar panels and five inverters. It has a seven-degree tilt to optimize its position toward the sun, placed on a five-pillar steel reinforced system going 10 feet into the ground to meet the rigid wind load requirements with respect to the local soil consistency.

