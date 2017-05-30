After 600+ days behind bars, former Caswell Beach mayor could soon be released from jail

More than one year and eight months after being arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $673,000 from a beach town group he led, the former mayor of a Brunswick County beach town remains in jail while his case continues to move through the court system.

Harry Simmons, 64, the former mayor of Caswell Beach, faces more than a dozen embezzlement and obtain property by false pretense charges for allegedly improperly using money paid to the Brunswick Beach Consortium, which was formed to lobby Washington, DC, and the NC General Assembly on coastal matters.

Search warrants obtained following his Sept. 28, 2015, arrest alleged Simmons funneled public money to a “secret life,” which included a modeling company he apparently owned, email exchanges with a known adult film actress, and additional taxes, penalties, and interest Simmons faced.

The criminal charges against Simmons landed him behind bars in the Brunswick County Detention Center with bail set at $675,000 secured. But recent court filings in the case indicate Simmons could soon leave his jail cell.

On May 23, Simmons’ attorney filed a motion requesting Simmons’ bond be changed from $675,000 secured to $675,000 unsecured.

Unsecured bonds, unlike secured bonds, do not require the defendant to pay the money or a portion of the money with assistance from a bail bondsman in advance for release. Defendants with unsecured bonds are allowed to sign a bond promising to appear in court without exchanging any money. Should the defendant not appear in court, they are then required to pay the amount agreed to in the contract signed at the time of their release.

Listed as reasons for support of the bond change, Simmons’ attorney stated Simmons’ ties to the community show he is not a flight risk, and that he is a candidate for electronic monitoring if necessary.

An inquiry to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if a hearing for the motion or a trial date have been set was not immediately returned.

The day before the motion for bond reduction was filed, a judge signed an order requiring the NC Department of Revenue release Simmons' complete state income tax returns, including exhibits, attachments, and payment information, for 2000 through 2014. District Attorney Jon David previously said the case had generated more than one thousand pages of documents.

