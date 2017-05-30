Celia Rivenbark: 'Aging like a fine box of wine'

Get to know "The Real Celia" in a play written by humor columnist and best-selling author Celia Rivenbark.
The Real Celia: Aging Like a Fine Box of Wine was written specifically for the stage at TheatreNOW.
The show is directed by Beth Swindell and stars Erin Hunter as Celia, Sophie Wisnant and Kendall Walker as "The Princess" and Jim Bowling as "Duh Hubby."
Rivenbark and Swindell joined us on WECT News First at Four Tuesday to talk about the show, which runs June 2-July 22.
For more details on showtimes and tickets, go to http://theatrewilmington.com/
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.