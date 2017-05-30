Celia Rivenbark: 'Aging like a fine box of wine'

Here's what's coming up today on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

Get to know "The Real Celia" in a play written by humor columnist and best-selling author Celia Rivenbark.

The Real Celia: Aging Like a Fine Box of Wine was written specifically for the stage at TheatreNOW.

The show is directed by Beth Swindell and stars Erin Hunter as Celia, Sophie Wisnant and Kendall Walker as "The Princess" and Jim Bowling as "Duh Hubby."

Rivenbark and Swindell joined us on WECT News First at Four Tuesday to talk about the show, which runs June 2-July 22.

For more details on showtimes and tickets, go to http://theatrewilmington.com/

