Arrests made amid General Assembly protest over Medicaid expansion

Police arrested 32 people Tuesday morning at the General Assembly as demonstrators held a sit-in demanding the expansion of Medicaid in North Carolina.

The Rev. William J. Barber II, President of the state NAACP and Convener of the Forward Together Moral Movement, was among those arrested.

They will be charged with second-degree trespassing.

The North Carolina NAACP and the Forward Together Moral Movement, along with doctors, clergy and other activists were at the sit-in at the General Assembly today in support of Medicaid expansion.

According to a press release from the state NAACP, the sit-in was held to “protest the denial of Medicaid expansion by the extremist-controlled [legislature].”

The event featured speakers who have been impacted by the General Assembly’s “moral failure to expand Medicaid” and from speakers whose lives will be impacted if the Affordable Care Act is altered or repealed, according to organizers.

“Health care ought to be viewed as a human right. We need a universal health care system. We do not [need] the cruel dismantling of the Affordable Care Act which will leave millions of North Carolinians without health care,” Barber said.

The protest began at 10 a.m., and the first activist arrest came just after 11 a.m.

The protesters were holding the sit-in at House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger’s offices.

Barber was seen leading chants outside the leaders’ offices as the arrests were taking place.

The Forward Together Moral Movement will hold a rally for health care at 6 p.m. at the Bicentennial Mall in downtown Raleigh.