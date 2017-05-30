Alex Guarino

Alex is a general assignment reporter and multimedia journalist for WECT.

She joined the news team in May 2017, after graduating from the University of South Carolina. At USC, Alex studied broadcast journalism and Spanish while cheering on the South Carolina Gamecocks any chance she could get.

She also interned with WIS-TV in Columbia, SC, Newton News in Newton, MA, and Dirty Water Media in Boston, MA.

Alex is a Boston native with a love for the city’s sports teams, especially the New England Patriots. She is passionate about telling the stories that matter most to her community and is thrilled to start her journalism career in the beautiful city of Wilmington.

When she’s not reporting the news, Alex loves to travel and is always adding to her list of places to explore next. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family, reading, and going to the beach.

If you have a story idea Alex would love to hear it! You can contact her at aguarino@wect.com. Also be sure to connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.