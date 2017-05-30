Doll found hanging by noose at NC high school - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

A photo of the doll is being circulated on social media. (Source: Twitter) A photo of the doll is being circulated on social media. (Source: Twitter)
RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) -

The principal of Wakefield High School in Raleigh sent a letter to parents Tuesday morning after a doll was found hanging by its neck from one of the school’s buildings.

Principal Malik Bazzell said the doll was removed but had been seen by students and staff.

Bazzell said the act could be part of a senior prank, but he wrote: “It is in no way funny. It is not a prank."

“This, along with the acts of vandalism that occurred in the stadium and the baseball field will not be tolerated.”

The school’s Black Student Union is meeting Wednesday “for anyone who needs a safe space to discuss this or anyone who wants to say something.”

