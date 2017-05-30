Little Buddy: Felipe and Mark

Felipe loves playing sports outside, especially football and basketball. Though a bit quiet when you first meet him, the eight-year-old is very smart and mature.
He would love to have a positive male influence in his life to mentor him and play sports with him.
His little brother, five-year-old Mark, is also looking for a Big Buddy.
If you are interested in mentoring Felipe or Mark, visit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out a Big Buddy application.
Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.
