Little Buddy: Felipe and Mark

Felipe loves playing sports outside, especially football and basketball. Though a bit quiet when you first meet him, the eight-year-old is very smart and mature.

He would love to have a positive male influence in his life to mentor him and play sports with him.

His little brother, five-year-old Mark, is also looking for a Big Buddy.

If you are interested in mentoring Felipe or Mark, visit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out a Big Buddy application.

Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.