EPD: Suspect wanted in phone theft from Walmart

The Elizabethtown Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to have stolen cell phones from Walmart.

According to EPD officials, a man entered Walmart at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday and stole two cell phones from the electronics section.

Police said the suspect was driving what appeared to be a red Chevrolet Impala with black highlights around the headlights and a black stripe that runs down the back of the vehicle, on the trunk and the rear bumper.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the EPD at 910-862-3125 or email dcheshire@elizabethtownnc.com.

