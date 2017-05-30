Senior living facility seeks approval to build in Myrtle Grove area

A new independent senior living facility could be coming to the southern portion of New Hanover County, pending approval for rezoning.

The New Hanover County Planning Board plans to consider a request at its meeting Thursday by Lutheran Services Carolinas, Lutheran Services for the Aging and Lutheran Retirement Center to rezone 48.53 acres of land on Masonboro Loop Road. The proposed area is near the UNCW Center for Marine Science.

The facility would consist of 220 rooms with on site amenities and access to the Intracoastal Waterway.

The area is currently zoned general residential. The request is to change it to an exceptional design zoning district, which would promote conversation of the area's environmental factors.

The agenda packet indicates staff is recommending planning board approval at this time.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.