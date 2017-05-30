Whiteville's MacKenzie Gore named Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year

MacKenzie Gore will look to earn a third state championship beginning this Friday in Raleigh (Source: John Blake)

This weekend, Whiteville's MacKenzie Gore will take the mound, pitching for an opportunity to earn a third state championship.

This start, he'll go into it as the Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year.

Gore is the third Whiteville player to receive the award in the 32 years of the honor. The award according to Gatorade ''recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.''

Gore has helped lead Whiteville to a 21-6 record, and an appearance in the state championship series in each of his four years with the Wolfpack. The 6'2'' 175 pound lefty is a unanimous projected first round pick in the upcoming MLB draft. Baseball America and Perfect Game each have Gore as a top five recruit - if Gore decides to head to school, he has committed to ECU.

At the plate, Gore is hitting .480 with six home runs.

In the classroom, the numbers are perhaps just as impressive, if not more so. Gore has compiled a 4.07 weighted GPA.

