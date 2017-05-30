What's For Lunch?

Pender County
Philly Cheesesteak
Hotdog
Chicken Ranch Salad, Roll
Turkey & Cheese SDW
Campfire Beans
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Fresh Orange
Applesauce
Grape Juice
Duplin County
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Cole Slaw
Glazed Carrots
Mixed Fruit Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
Whiteville City Schools
Ham & Cheese/Bun
Corndog
Seasoned Pinto Beans
Cuke Dippers
Fruit Cocktail
Columbus County
Taco
Peaches
Side Salad
Corn
Milk
New Hanover County
Beef Enchilada
Egg Rolls
Chicken
Oriental Vegetables
Garden Salad
Fresh Fruit
Peaches, canned
Milk
Spanish Rice
Bladen County
Manager’s Choice
Brunswick County
Orange Chicken w/Rice
Green Beans
Glazed Carrots
Mixed Fruit
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.