My turn: closing of Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus bittersweet

We lost a great institution and generations of children will miss out on witnessing the magic of what had come to be known as the greatest show on earth. (Source: Associated Press)

It was a bittersweet moment recently when the final curtain came down on one of America’s great traditions – the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Now before you fire up the computer to respond – hear me out.

The circus, for all its flaws, brought generations of families together. Memories were made. For many, this was the definition of quality family time. I have fond memories of visiting the circus. Countless others do as well.

Maybe it is time for the circus to fold up its tent and move on. The business model is apparently no longer working.

But I have to think it’s a shame the extremists will count this as a victory. Yes, the circus’ training practices needed to improve and I believe they were on the way. But this wiped out a lot of entertainment acts and jobs that had nothing to do with the animals.

I really don’t think PETA should be celebrating this end result as a victory. We lost a great institution and generations of children will miss out on witnessing the magic of what had come to be known as the greatest show on earth.

