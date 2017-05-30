What's For Lunch?

Bladen County
Spaghetti
Dinner Roll
Chicken Sandwich
Veggie Dippers
Green Beans
Lettuce & Tomato
Columbus County
Catfish
Manager’s Choice
Pears
Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Fries
Poll
Milk
Brunswick County
Corn Dog Nuggets
Hamburger on a Bun
Broccoli w/Cheese
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Pender County
Inside Out Penne Pasta
Chicken Nuggets, Roll
Cobb Salad, Roll
COOKIE DAY
Green Beans
Baby Carrots
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Diced Pears
Orange Juice
New Hanover County
Teriyaki Chicken & Rice
Cheesy Breadsticks
Pasta Salad
Tomato & Cucumber Salad
Garden Salad
Frozen Fruit Cup & Fresh Fruit
Milk
Duplin County
Cheeseburger
Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Puffs
Strawberry Cup
Whiteville Primary
Baked Chicken
Biscuit
Celery Sticks
Pinto Beans
Strawberry Cups
