Two teens arrested after shooting early Saturday

Quaneil Hasson Allen and Trevon Keoni Brown (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

Two 18-year-olds were arrested after officers responded to gunfire in the area of 13th and Marstellar streets early Saturday morning.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, officers in the area of 15th and Kidder streets heard a gunshot just before 1 a.m. Saturday. A ShotSpotter activation also indicated gunfire in the area of 13th and Marstellar.

The scene was clear when officers arrived but they spotted three individuals walking south on 12th Street. The suspects then ran toward Garden Lake Estates.

The suspects later were located by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies who pursued them on foot and took two of them into custody.

Quaneil Hasson Allen and Trevon Keoni Brown were charged with:

possession of stolen firearm

resist/delay/obstruct public officers

discharging a firearm in a reckless manner

Hasson also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

At approximately 1 a.m., 911 received a call that there was a gunshot victim on S. 13th Street. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the foot.

There is no official word at this time if both incidents are connected.

