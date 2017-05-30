At least 12 hurt in Sampson County following severe weather

At least 12 people are injured and homes and buildings have been destroyed following a severe thunderstorm in Sampson County Monday night, county officials said. (CBS North Carolina)

A severe thunderstorm tore though Sampson County around 11:30 p.m. Monday and left a trail of damage in its wake.

At least a dozen people were injured in the storm. Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment by EMS and a third person was transported to the hospital by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. Several others took themselves to the hospital.

Sampson Regional Medical Center’s nursing supervisor Deborah Philyah said that they had nine people come to the ER for weather-related injuries. Most injuries were minor such as bruises and cuts. The first person came into the hospital around 11:30 p.m. There’s currently no one in the ER with weather-related injuries, Philyah said.

In addition to the 12 people injured, there were also at least 12 reports of “structures damaged,” which can mean anything from a tree falling on a house to a mobile home being destroyed.

A number of hog and poultry farm houses were destroyed in the storm and folks in the county experienced power outages. Several of the roads in Sampson County are blocked by downed trees or power lines. Around 1,300 people were at one point without power in the county.

Officials said the damage followed an east-west path from north of Salemburg to north of Clinton.

Sampson County schools announced Tuesday morning that schools will begin two hours late due to the damage left behind by the storm.

The Sampson County Emergency Operations Center is operational and volunteer fire departments are driving around looking for any other areas blocked by downed trees or power lines.

The National Weather Service will be sending a crew to Sampson County to survey the damage today. The NWS will be looking to see if the damage was caused by straight-line winds or if a tornado touched down.