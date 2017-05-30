WPD investigating late-night robbery

The Wilmington Police Department are investigating a report of a late-night robbery in Wilmington. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Wilmington Police Department are investigating a report of a late-night robbery in Wilmington.

According to Sgt. Heflin with the WPD, a man and woman were leaving an apartment on Frog Pond Place shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday when they were approached by a suspect who demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with a wallet containing money.

No arrests have been made in the incident as of Tuesday morning.

