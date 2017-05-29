Battleship Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen military

For more than 50 years, veterans and their families have gathered on the deck of a piece of history to remember those who have served, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Monday’s ceremony on board the Battleship North Carolina marked the 56th annual Memorial Day observance.

Hundreds of people gathered on the deck to listen to speeches, hear veterans’ stories and see military traditions.

Former Army Air Force Staff Sergeant Justin Korengay will turn 93 in June. He makes it to the ship for the ceremony every year.

He shared his story about serving in World War II.

“We went on 15 missions over enemy territory, and of course at that time, the whole world was at war,” Korengay said. “It’s a wonderful tribute to servicemen, all of us who came back and those who were not able to come back.”

Gov. Roy Cooper spoke during the ceremony and called on the audience to be grateful for military sacrifices.

“It’s a special time because you know the hurt is deep, but you know the sacrifice for our country is great,” Cooper said. “It’s only fitting that we would gather to honor their sacrifice and to make sure that those men and women have not died in vain.”

Officials threw a traditional wreath overboard into the water to honor the men and women who gave their lives.

Active duty Marines then gave a 21-gun salute in their memory.

US Marine Corps Lance Corporal Angel Herrera said meeting the veterans is an inspiration.

“It’s truly an honor to see all these ladies and gentlemen,” Herrera said. “They’ve done so many things prior to me even deciding to join the Marine Corps, so to see history in the making, history in the flesh right in front of me, is outstanding.”

