20-year-old takes Wilmington Open title

Texas two-hander Anthony Simonsen defeated top qualifier Rhino Page 224-177 to win the Professional Bowlers Association’s Xtra Frame Wilmington Open at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center on Monday.

Simonsen, 20, claimed his third career title and first since becoming the youngest player in PBA history to win a major title when he won the 2016 USBC Masters at age 19.

“I figured out the difference between the two lanes, and that was my advantage,” Simonsen said. “When it’s your day, it’s your day. I’ve been getting frustrated making TV shows and not winning, but you have to keep opening the door.”

Simonsen followed a third-frame split with a string of five strikes to take command of the match and Page struggled to carry strikes. A second unconverted split in the eighth frame ended Page’s hope for his first singles title since early 2009.

In the semifinals, Simonsen ended EJ Tackett’s bid for an eighth career title, and fourth in PBA Xtra Frame events, 258-223. Simonsen struck on eight of his first nine shots.

Final Standings

1. Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, $10,000

2. Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., $5,500

3. EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., $3,000

4. Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., $2,500



Stepladder Results

Match 1: Tackett def. Sterner, 242-199.

Semifinal: Simonsen def. Tackett, 258-223.

Championship: Simonsen def. Page, 224-177.



Final Match Play Standings (after 24 games, including match play bonus pins):

1. Page, 10-2, 5,898

2. Simonsen, 8-4, 5,811

3. Tackett, 8-4, 5,799

4. Sterner, 8-4, 5,732

5. Dom Barrett, England, 8-4, 5,665, $1,800

6. Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 6-6, 5,602, $1,500

7. Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 4-7-1, 5,407, $1,300

8. BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 6-5-1, 5,381, $1,250

9. Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 5-7, 5,361, $1,200

10. Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 5-7, 5,328, $1,175

11. Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 4-8, 5,288, $1,150

12. Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 6-6, 5,271, $1,100

13. Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 5-7, 5,265, $1,075

14. Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 6-6, 5,222, $1,050

15. Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3-9, 5,158, $1,025

16. Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 3-9, 4,992, $1,000

PBA News Release