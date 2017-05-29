Crews respond to fire at Capital Power Corp.

Several fire units are responding to a fire at Capital Power Corporation in Southport.

Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner says a wood chip pile is burning on the property at 1281 Powerhouse Drive. Garner said no injuries have been reported, no structures were immediately threatened by the fire and the blaze was being reported as under control about 9:40 p.m. Monday.

There is no word yet on what started the fire, or how large it is, and Garner said it would take "quite a while" to totally extinguish the flames. He added that the wood chip pile might smolder even after the majority of the fire is out.

Firefighters will remain on the scene to battle the blaze, but Garner said EMS crews have been released.

