Memorial Day ceremony held at Wilmington National Cemetery

People from all over the area gathered at the WIlmington National Cemetery for the Memorial Day Ceremony. (Source: Pixabay)

The New Hanover County Veterans Council held a Tolling of the Bell ceremony Monday to honor local veterans who died since last Memorial Day.

In all, 624 names were read as a bell rang in remembrance during the Memorial Day event at the Wilmington National Cemetery.

Hundreds gathered for the ceremony, and paid their respects throughout the cemetery. Mindy Melton and her two children placed flowers on several headstones.

Mindy's husband is a retired Army captain.

"This is a sort of tradition we started with our kids," Melton explained. "We know how easily it could have been him."

Her husband is now in the Army Reserves and she said her family knows how fortunate they are, so placing flowers is the least they can do.

"We just want to say thank you to those that gave the ultimate gift," Mindy said.

Leroy McAllister, 94, was also at the ceremony. He's a World War II veteran and said it was nice to see such support from the community.

"It was good," McAllister said. "This is my third time here, I have two family members in (the cemetery), my uncle and a first cousin."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.