Two Wilmington restaurants caught up in Chipotle card breach

Two Wilmington area Chipotles are part of the nationwide breach. (Source: By Mjs92984 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39732754)

Two Wilmington area Chipotle restaurants were among those breached by a security card incident in March and April.

Chipotle announced in April that it had a security breach with payment cards. A malware was able to able to pull track data, which could contain the cardholder name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code from the magnetic strip when swiped to purchase food.

According to the company, the Chipotle restaurants at 941 International Drive and 1525 Fordham Road were affected between March 26th and April 18th.

If you used your card at those locations during the time frame, you are encouraged to keep a close eye on any unauthorized activity on your account.

Customers with questions for Chipotle can call 1-888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9am and 9pm. You can also call on weekends between 9am and 5pm.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.