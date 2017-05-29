Wrightsville officials share beach safety tips

Jon Mauney with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue and Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House shared tips on staying safe at the beach this summer. (Source: WECT)

With Memorial Day here, beach season will soon be in full swing and a pair of local officials joined WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski to share some safety tips.

Jon Mauney with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue and Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House discussed topics ranging from rip currents to parking.

Mauney encouraged beachgoers to pay attention to the flags lifeguards use that indicate ocean conditions. Mauney added that communicating with lifeguards is key to staying safe at the beach.

Something as simple as asking lifeguards if they've seen rip currents in the area is a useful preventative measure before even getting in the water. Mauney said if you are caught in a rip current pulling you out to sea, don't fight it and stay on your floatation item if you have one.

House wants people to keep emergency traffic lanes clear and encouraged beachgoers to take only things they really need with them to the beach. Locking items in the trunk is the best way to avoid having your car broken into while you're in the sand and water.

Rules and regulations can be found for free on the Wrightsville Beach police app, and House said those rules are also posted on the town's website and on signage at every beach access.

People who want to enjoy days at the beach can do so mostly without any problems, but House said the WBPD will be ready if problems arise.

"If you draw attention to yourself, we are going to come over and take care of business," House said.

