Tips to grill great, fall-off-the-bone ribs

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Grillmaster Tom Harvey from Longhorn SteakHouse shared tips to help you make perfect, fall-off-the-bone ribs.

First, season the ribs with salt, pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.

Place the ribs meat-side down on a baking sheet that can hold liquid. Add one cup of water and completely cover the sheet pan in aluminum foil.

Harvey recommends you bake the ribs in 325-degree F. oven for about two-and-a-half hours or until the meat is tender enough to be pulled from the bone.

Chill the baby back ribs in the refrigerator for about one hour. Harvey explained this will keep the meat from falling apart on the grill.

Place ribs on the grill meat-side up and baste with BBQ sauce. Let the ribs grill for about three minutes. Flip. Add more BBQ sauce. Grill for another three minutes.

Take ribs off the grill and enjoy!

For more grilling tips from Longhorn, go here: http://www.expertgriller.com/

