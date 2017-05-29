Florida Atlantic basketball player to transfer to UNCW - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Florida Atlantic basketball player to transfer to UNCW

Jeantal Cylla played the last couple seasons with Florida Atlantic. (Source: Florida Atlantic) Jeantal Cylla played the last couple seasons with Florida Atlantic. (Source: Florida Atlantic)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Former Florida Atlantic basketball player Jeantal Cylla announced that he's transferring to UNCW to join coach CB McGrath's squad. 

Cylla played the last couple of years with the Owls as a forward. He averaged 7.1 points per game in 26 starts last year for Florida Atlantic. 

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward is originally from Lake Worth, Florida. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly