Florida Atlantic basketball player to transfer to UNCW

Jeantal Cylla played the last couple seasons with Florida Atlantic. (Source: Florida Atlantic)

Former Florida Atlantic basketball player Jeantal Cylla announced that he's transferring to UNCW to join coach CB McGrath's squad.

Cylla played the last couple of years with the Owls as a forward. He averaged 7.1 points per game in 26 starts last year for Florida Atlantic.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward is originally from Lake Worth, Florida.

