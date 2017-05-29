Compass Pointe holds parade for most patriotic golf cart

Compass Pointe Veterans Club held a Memorial Day celebration Monday with a parade of the best patriotic decorated golf carts. (Source: WECT)



It's the fourth year the Compass Pointe Veterans Club put this event together, and the first time a sheriff's helicopter flew in to kick off the parade.

The Lerch family won the contest last year and said the community has been a big help to make this event a tradition.

"There are a lot of veterans here and they are so supportive of the neighborhood and the community and I don't think I could ask for a better place to be," said Brigid Lerch.

Vietnam Veteran Edward Hulser said he's proud to see the year by year progression of the event.

"It's very heartwarming. I feel it deep in my heart and we love it every year It get's bigger and better every year I truly love it," Hulser said.

After the parade, fallen soldiers were honored with a moment of silence and a rendition of taps.

