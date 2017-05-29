Veteran with a quest to help others

Layton Dowless puts out thousands of flags twice a year at dozens of graveyards in Columbus County. (Source: WECT)

79-year-old Layton Dowless served in the National Guard for 37 years.

Now, he's helping families of veterans across Columbus County, free of charge, make sure their loved ones have a marker at their graves.

His quest started in 2003 when he wanted to put a gravestone marker on an ancestor's grave. That quest has since become a full time job.

On top of that, Dowless puts out thousands of flags twice a year at dozens of graveyards in Columbus County. You can see he puts his heart and soul into every drop of the flag.

