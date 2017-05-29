Three injured in Brunswick Co. wreck following report of domestic situation

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Randolphville Road NE in Brunswick County on Monday. (Source: WECT)

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Randolphville Road NE in Brunswick County on Monday.

According to Trooper J.H. Shaw with the State Highway Patrol, a white Hyundai traveling west on Randolphville Road collided with a Honda Accord traveling east. Three people were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck took place at approximately 11 a.m.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, a woman called 911 to report a domestic situation at a residence in the 400 block of Randolphville shortly before 11.

