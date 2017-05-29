NC Zoo officials search for missing Secretary Birds

Members of the North Carolina Zoo are searching for two African birds that look similar to the bird pictured. (Source: Cliff | Wikimedia)

Members of the North Carolina Zoo are searching for two African birds that escaped from their behind-the-scenes habitat.

The Secretary Birds are not a danger to the general public, pets or farm animals.

According to the zoo, the birds will avoid people and feed on snakes, frogs, rodents and large insects.

These long-legged birds grow to an average of four to five feet tall and have light gray bodies. Their faces are bare with red/orange skin.

The zoo says their most notable feature is a series of black, quill-like crest of feathers on the back of their heads that fan out when they encounter prey.

If the birds are spotted, please do not approach them, but call (336) 879-7610 and report pertinent details.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.