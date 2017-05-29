WWII shipmate soaks in Memorial Day observance on the USS North Carolina

Dale States has been going to the Memorial Day Observance on the USS NC for more than 45 years. (Source: WECT)

People from across North Carolina will gather on the decks of the Battleship North Carolina Monday to take part in a ceremony to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our nation.

The Memorial Day observance has been held every year since 1962, and every year the number of WWII shipmates dwindles.

The USS North Carolina is considered the world's greatest sea weapon, manned, in some cases, by just kids. One of them was 93-year-old Dale States, of North Glenn, CO.

"I knew it was patriotic. My ancestors were in the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War I. I told my mother I wanted to join the Navy, so she signed the papers for me, at 17, and so I joined," States said. "The only thing is I was deserter is that they all were in the Army and I went and joined the Navy."

States has been coming to this memorial for more than 45 years.

"Every day, I think it might be like my last one," States said. "There's none of them here that I knew when I was on the ship. They're all gone."

States comes to meet new friends with old ties. A connection more than 70 years ago that forever connects them. And once again, on this Memorial Day, they pause to remember.

