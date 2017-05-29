Tackett looking for eighth PBA Tour title

EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., who won the first of his seven PBA Tour titles in PBA Xtra Frame Tour competition, will try for his eighth PBA Tour title and fourth in Xtra Frame Tour competition, Monday in the PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington. (Source: Pixabay)

Reigning Professional Bowlers Association Player of the Year EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., who won the first of his seven PBA Tour titles in PBA Xtra Frame Tour competition, will try for his eighth PBA Tour title and fourth in Xtra Frame Tour competition, Monday in the PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center.

Tackett, 24, claimed the qualifying lead in Wilmington behind games of 222, 215, 257, 279, 268 and 214 Sunday, finishing qualifying with a 12-game total of 2,824 pins and a 13-pin lead over Rhino Page of Orlando, Fla. Tackett, the 2013 PBA Rookie of the Year, also is trying for his third title of the 2017 season. He previously won Xtra Frame events in Lubbock, Texas, in 2015 and in Carpentersville, Ill., and Las Vegas in 2016.

England’s Dom Barrett and Jason Sterner of Rockledge, Fla., will advance to match play tied for third place with 2,796 pins, 10 ahead of Venezuela’s Ildemaro Ruiz, who finished Sunday’s final qualifying round with 2,786 pins.

The top 16 players advanced to Monday’s 12-game modified round robin match play finals, which begins at 9 a.m. EDT. After 24 games, the top four players will bowl for the $10,000 first prize and a PBA Tour title in the stepladder finals at 3 p.m.

The top 16 also are competing for Xtra Frame Storm Cup points. In Storm Cup events, the tournament winner earns 25 points, second place earns 19 points, third 18 points, with points diminishing by one point through 20th place. The Storm Cup points leader after one event is Josh Blanchard of Mesa, Ariz., who won the Xtra Frame Reality Check Open in Tamarac, Fla., in March. Blanchard was tied for eighth place at the end of qualifying.

The final rounds of the Xtra Frame Wilmington Open, the second tournament in the seven-event Xtra Frame Storm Cup point series, will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. For Xtra Frame subscription information, visit xtraframe.tv.

PBA XTRA FRAME WILMINGTON OPEN

Ten Pin Family Fun Center, Wilmington, N.C., Sunday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 12 games; top 16 advance to match play finals Monday):

1, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,824.

2, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 2,811.

3 (tie), Dom Barrett, England, and Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 2,796.

5, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 2,786.

6, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,772.

7, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,734.

8 (tie), Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, and Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,714.

10, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,666.

11, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 2,663.

12, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,651.

13, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 2,650.

14, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 2,637.

15, BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 2,620.

16, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,618.

Failed to advance:

17, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 2,617, $675.

18, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 2,615, $675.

19, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 2,604, $675.

20, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 2,599, $675.

21, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 2,592, $650.

22, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,590, $650.

23, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,586, $650.

24, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,583, $650.

25, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 2,581, $625.

26, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 2,558, $625.

27, Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., 2,538, $625.

28, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 2,537, $625.

29, Graham Fach, Canada, 2,503, $600.

30, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 2,502, $600.

31, Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 2,496, $600.

32, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 2,483, $600.

33, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 2,482.

34, David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 2,463.

35, n-Massimliano Fridegotto, Venezuela, 2,456.

36, Darryl Carreon, Woodbridge, Va., 2,447.

37, Kip Roberts, Glen Allen, Va., 2,441.

38, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 2,438.

39, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 2,434.

40, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,432.

41, n-Leonard Freeman, Bolton, N.C., 2,431.

42, Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 2,424.

43, n-Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 2,419.

44, Fran Luzzi, Geneva, N.Y., 2,416.

45, Chris Blackmore, Aldie, Va., 2,411.

46, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 2,400.

47, n-Joseph Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 2,384.

48, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 2,382.

49, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 2,377.

50, n-James Kniffen, Raleigh, N.C., 2,371.

51, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 2,369.

52, Darrin Casstevens, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2,358.

53, Billy Rohde, Lilburn, GA, 2,355.

54, w-Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 2,345.

55, n-Daniel McCaskill, Raleigh, N.C., 2,330.

56, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 2,323.

57, n-Brandon Smith, Newport News, Va., 2,304.

58, Gary Haines, West Babylon, N.Y., 2,303.

59, Ronnie Horton, Christiansburg, Va., 2,299.

60, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 2,297.

61, Bill Vannoy, Jacksonville, N.C., 2,296.

62, n-Andrew Diley, Conway, S.C., 2,292.

63, n-Kole Payne, Matthews, N.C., 2,291.

64, n-Daniel Hamilton, LaGrange, N.C., 2,288.

65, Bryan Gallahan, Fredericksburg, Va, 2,270.

66, n-Houston Compton, Cameron, N.C., 2,250.

67, Mike McDonnell, Chesterfield, Va., 2,240.

68, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 2,238.

69, n-David Schmidtmann, Norfolk, Va., 2,237.

70, James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 2,232.

71, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 2,229.

72 (tie), Shane Yesovich, Boardman, Ohio, and Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 2,216.

74, Christopher Miller, Rural Hull, N.C., 2,202.

75, Richard Horsley, Morrisville, N.C., 2,200.

76, n-Bryan Hahlen, Greenwood, S.C., 2,192.

77, George Adkins, Statesboro, Ga., 2,189.

78, Brett Caramagno, Goose Creek, S.C., 2,178.

79, n-Kenneth Turner, Augusta, Ga., 2,177.

80, Nick Johnston, Asheville, N.C., 2,166.

81, n-Thomas Jones, Pittsboro, N.C., 2,163.

82, n-Will Hill, LaGrange, N.C., 2,162.

83, Marcus Collins, Pawleys Island, S.C., 2,138.

84, Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 2,131.

85, David McCay Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., 2,129.

86, w-Crystal Hall, St. Pauls, N.C., 2,123.

87, Chip Tyson, Gastonia, N.C., 2,095.

88, n-Troy White, Carolina Beach, N.C., 2,092.

89, Antonino Grippi, Wilmington, N.C., 2,087.

90, n-Cameron Pressley, Sanford, S.C., 2,078.

91, Ochbayar Munkhgerel, Tuv, Mongolia, 2,028.

92, Aaron Finley, New Bern, Conn., 2,008.

93, n-Patrick Phillips, Roseboro, N.C., 1,977.

94, Glenn Williams, King George, Va., 1,872.

95, Mark Ellis, Charlotte, 1,862.

96, Tyler Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,846.

n-denotes non-member; w-denotes woman.