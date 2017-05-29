Memorial Day ceremonies across the area

The New Hanover County Veterans Council will host a Tolling of the Bell ceremony today in honor of Memorial Day. (Source: Wikimedia/Jnn13)

WILMINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

The New Hanover County Veterans Council will host a Tolling of the Bell ceremony today in honor of Memorial Day.

The event will take place at the Wilmington National Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m.

The names of more than 500 veterans who died over the last year will be read aloud.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo will speak at the event.

BATTLESHIP NORTH CAROLINA

The Battleship North Carolina will host its annual Memorial Day observance today at 5 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to speak at the event.

There will be a memorial wreath presentation and the traditional 21-gun salute.

COMPASS POINTE

The Compass Pointe Club will host its Golf Cart Parade and Memorial Day Ceremony today.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will include a best decorated contest.

The ceremony begins at noon with guest speaker Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram with a barbecue to follow.

For more on Memorial Day celebrations across the area. watch Carolina in the Morning starting at 5 a.m.

SOUTHPORT

The Southport Memorial Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Lord and 10th streets and will end at the John N. Smith Cemetery on Leonard Street.

A Memorial Day observance will be held at the Southport Community Building at 223 E. Bay St. at 11 a.m. An apple pie and ice cream social will follow.

BALD HEAD ISLAND

Bald Head Island will host its Memorial Day observance at the Old Baldy Lighthouse at 11:30 a.m.

Along with guest speakers, the Bald Head Island Choir will perform.

CALABASH

The Town of Calabash will hold a moment of prayer at 11 a.m. at the flag monument at Calabash Community Park.

SUNSET BEACH

Sunset Beach will host its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Sunset Beach Town Park.

