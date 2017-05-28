Carolina falls in ACC Baseball Championship Game

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Drew Mendoza followed Cal Raleigh's go-ahead RBI hit with his second homer of the game during a five-run eighth inning that rallied Florida State past North Carolina 7-3 on Sunday and clinched its second Atlantic Coast Conference championship in three years.



Mendoza's seventh homer this season, a three-run shot to right, followed his solo blast to the same area in the seventh that drew the eighth-seeded Seminoles (39-20) within 3-2. His big hit came after Taylor Walls scored on a wild pitch and Raleigh singled to left in the next inning.



Mendoza also atoned for fielding and throwing errors that allowed one of North Carolina's three second-inning runs.



Alec Byrd (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win as three Seminoles relievers combined to hold the second-seeded Tar Heels (47-12) to three hits over the final seven innings. FSU completed a 6-0 run in Louisville over the past eight days.



FSU earned the conference's automatic NCAA tournament bid and awaits seeding when the pairings are announced Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)