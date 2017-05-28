New Hanover and Whiteville heading to NC State for Championship Series

The three local teams heading to the state baseball and softball finals will all travel to the same destination - NC State.

Whiteville baseball, searching for their third state championship in the past four years, will open up their series against Murphy at 8 p.m. Friday at Doak Field. Game 2 will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, and if necessary, Game 3 at either 5 p.m. or 8 p.m.

New Hanover baseball is in search of the first state title in program history. The Wildcats will square off against T.C. Roberson at 5 p.m. Friday, with Game 2 taking place 11 a.m. Saturday. If necessary, Game 3 will take place at 5 p.m.

Whiteville softball will play North Stanley at Dail Stadium 5 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday. If necessary, Game 3 will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday.