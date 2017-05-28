New Hanover and Whiteville heading to NC State for Championship Series

Tommy Jones Takes First Round Lead in PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington OpenMore >>
CFCC's Jacque Brown joining SeahawksMore >>
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.More >>
Drew Mendoza followed Cal Raleigh's go-ahead RBI hit with his second homer of the game during a five-run eighth inning that rallied Florida State past North Carolina 7-3 on Sunday and clinched its second Atlantic Coast Conference championship in three years.More >>
