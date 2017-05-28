Two motorcyclists hurt after sliding into ditch

Two motorcyclists were hurt Sunday evening. (Source: WECT)

Two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital after crashing Sunday evening.

Trooper Brockwell said the incident happened on Daws Creek Road just before 5 p.m.

The two men both ran off the road, over-corrected and then slid into a ditch.

Their bikes did not hit each other and both their injuries were non-life threatening.

The motorcyclists' names and ages have not been released.

