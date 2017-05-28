Paramedics reunited with teen who collapsed on softball field

Victoria Harrelson (middle) with her family and the paramedics who responded to her call in February. (Source: Garett Cox)

Paramedics and EMT's with Tabor City EMS were reunited with Victoria Harrelson Saturday evening, three months after they responded to the softball field where she collapsed and went into cardiac arrest due to a heart condition.

The Tabor City EMS holds a banquet for EMS week (May 21 - May 27) every year. They give out awards for years of service, employee of the year, volunteer of the year and more. This year, they invited Victoria and her family to be special guests.

The crew that responded to Victoria on the softball field that day consisted of paramedic Garett Cox, EMT Nicole Hammonds, Robbie Wooster Sr. and Robbie Wooster Jr.who are both fire fighters and are just getting into the EMS field. Robbie Sr. and Robbie Jr. have both taken the EMT class and are waiting to take the state test to certify.

Robbie Sr. and Robbie Jr. said that the call for Victoria made them fall in love with EMS after they saw what it was like to make a difference in someones life.

Garett Cox said the day they responded to Victoria, everything seemed to go in slow motion.

"It took us only two minutes to get on scene," Cox said. "We got to her and she had no pulse and wasn't breathing. She was defibrillated four times en route to Loris emergency room."

Cox said when they were one mile away from the Loris ER, Victoria's pulse came back and she began breathing again.

Cox said he was thrilled when he saw Victoria walk into the banquet Saturday night.

"I've been in EMS for ten years but I've never been so happy to see someone walk into our building than when I saw Victoria for the first time since the incident with the biggest smile on her face," Cox said.

Cox added that Victoria is truly a miracle and he couldn't be more proud and happy to see her walk out of that hospital and home with her family.

