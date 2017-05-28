Two injured in afternoon house fire

Authorities say two people were injured after a fire broke out at their home at 1012 Adams Landing Road in Wilmington.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of the fire in the Adams Landing neighborhood off Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

Traffic is also down to one lane on Carolina Beach road directly in front of that subdivision.

Dispatch says the initial call came in just before 2 p.m.

Crews on the scene say the the fire is out, but they are currently working to put out hot spots.

According to authorities, the home is a total loss. The residents of the home are displaced at this time.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

