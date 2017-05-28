Crews respond to afternoon house fire in Wilmington

Authorities say two people were injured after a fire broke out at their home at 1012 Adams Landing Road in Wilmington.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of the fire in the Adams Landing neighborhood off Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

Dispatch says the initial call came in just before 2 p.m.

According to authorities, the home is a total loss. The residents of the home are displaced at this time.

The homeowner, Heather Welkner, said she was testing candles for her wedding in September then put them back in the attic. She thinks not all the candles were out when she put them back.

Welkner's neighbor to the right of the house helped pull her out of the house. She was treated my EMS on scene, but her injuries were minor.

The same neighbor also saved Welkner's cat and had smoke damage to his home.

