Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue has all hands on deck

With thousands of people flocking to the beaches around Wilmington, Ocean Rescue teams up and down the coast are prepared for a busy Memorial Day.

The Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue has dozens of lifeguards manning the towers on the beach. Guards want everyone to be safe this holiday weekend.

"Obviously always swim near a lifeguard, that’s going to be a key," said Ocean Rescue Guard Sam Proffitt. "Look at the conditions, talk to the lifeguard, you know ask what kind of conditions there are today.”

Guards want to remind people to always swim near a guard tower, and avoid dangerous areas in the water.

“Please stay away from the piers when you swim," said Proffitt.

While it might be embarrassing to have a whistle blown at you, Proffitt wants people to know it's just for your safety.

"It’s nothing against you personally," he said. "We are just trying to do what’s best for the swimmers and the beach patrons here.”

However, it seems most people would rather have the guards than be without them.

"I get here early in the morning, and they aren’t here yet, but I feel safer when they are here," said Summer Carroll.

If you need help while on the beach, then just look for the towers or the ATVS.

Proffitt said the guards will do anything to make sure you have a safe and enjoyable time this Memorial Day, but he wants people to remember guards are only in the stands from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

“I mean it’s the best job in the world," he said. "I mean the town of Wrightsville Beach, there’s no better place in the world.”

